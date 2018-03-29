Dr. Peter Lallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lallas, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lallas, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Lallas works at
Locations
-
1
Kirkland12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4650Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lallas?
I was very pleased with the care I received. Taron, Dr. Lallas medical assistant is very kind and professional. I was put at ease at once. Dr. Lallas is great - very personable too.
About Dr. Peter Lallas, MD
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972556918
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Coast Hospital, San Franscico
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lallas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lallas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lallas works at
Dr. Lallas has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.