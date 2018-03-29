Overview

Dr. Peter Lallas, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Lallas works at EvergreenHealth Sport and Spine Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.