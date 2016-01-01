See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Sistersville, WV
Diagnostic Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lafferty works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912986084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Minn Hosp and Clin
    Internship
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
