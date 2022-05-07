Overview

Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kim works at Family Care Centers - Costa Mesa in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.