Overview

Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.



Dr. Kwon Jr works at Tri State Bariatrics in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.