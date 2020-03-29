Dr. Peter Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Kwon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
-
1
Rieder Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
I have 2 very rare diseases and spend a great deal of my time in fear of dying again. Apparently I have been code blue twice and in the ER 3 times. He has helped me through the entire journey since it started 1 1/2 yrs ago. Including visiting me in the Neuro-ICU before I was even his patient. He was referred to me by my ER doctors and 2 nurses who both told me I would be a ragdoll but my mind would remain clear. I had never heard of ragdoll diseases and have spent a great deal of time in TEDX where the doctors, nurses and scientists speak. I look up everything he says and it is always in JAMA, not just WEB-MD. He is very knowledgeable and kind. He never loses patience with me even though I get anxious and lose patience with myself. He has a wonderful staff who never judges me, even on the bad days. My family and I are very grateful for him. I would recommend him to anyone who needs to understand their disease and learn to live with it. He is truly the best and we depend on him.
About Dr. Peter Kwon, MD
- Neurology
- English, Korean
- 1043217920
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.