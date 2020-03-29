See All Neurologists in Puyallup, WA
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Peter Kwon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Kwon works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rieder Building
    1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 (253) 697-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Choice Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Uniform Medical Plan
    UnitedHealthCare
    Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 29, 2020
    I have 2 very rare diseases and spend a great deal of my time in fear of dying again. Apparently I have been code blue twice and in the ER 3 times. He has helped me through the entire journey since it started 1 1/2 yrs ago. Including visiting me in the Neuro-ICU before I was even his patient. He was referred to me by my ER doctors and 2 nurses who both told me I would be a ragdoll but my mind would remain clear. I had never heard of ragdoll diseases and have spent a great deal of time in TEDX where the doctors, nurses and scientists speak. I look up everything he says and it is always in JAMA, not just WEB-MD. He is very knowledgeable and kind. He never loses patience with me even though I get anxious and lose patience with myself. He has a wonderful staff who never judges me, even on the bad days. My family and I are very grateful for him. I would recommend him to anyone who needs to understand their disease and learn to live with it. He is truly the best and we depend on him.
    About Dr. Peter Kwon, MD

    Neurology
    English, Korean
    1043217920
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
    University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kwon works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

