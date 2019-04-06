Dr. Peter Kures, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kures is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kures, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kures, MD is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
Dr. Kures works at
Locations
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. to have on anyone's team. Very professional and at the same time very attentive and kind. Have been his patient going into the last century and plan to finish this century in his care.
About Dr. Peter Kures, MD
- Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Tufts University New Eng Med Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kures has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kures accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kures has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kures speaks Czech.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kures. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kures.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kures, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kures appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.