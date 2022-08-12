Overview

Dr. Peter Kubitz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Kubitz works at Pain Consultants of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.