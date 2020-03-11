See All Ophthalmologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Peter Krall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Krall, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Krall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Krall works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sav-on Drugs #9107
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-7996
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    2205 Vista Way # 330, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 704-5895
  3. 3
    Scripps clinic Jefferson
    2205 Vista Way # 330, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 704-5895
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Stye
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krall?

    Mar 11, 2020
    I saw Dr. Krall in San Diego, Ca. He looked like Dougie Howzer but was really knowledgeable and took time to explain everything! Just wanted others to know that if you’re in need of an ophthalmologist in San Diego, he’s the best I’ve been to!
    — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Krall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Krall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krall to family and friends

    Dr. Krall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Krall, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Krall, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780818005
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Krall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krall has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Krall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.