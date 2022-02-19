Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Peter Kozuch is the best!
About Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- U Tex MD Anderson
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
