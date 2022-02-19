See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kozuch works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street
    425 W 59th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Anemia
Liver Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Stomach Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Maternal Anemia
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Histiocytosis
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Parathyroid Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr Peter Kozuch is the best!
    — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD

    Hematology & Oncology
    28 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1861475816
    Education & Certifications

    U Tex MD Anderson
    Boston Medical Center
    Boston Medical Center
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Kozuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozuch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozuch works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kozuch’s profile.

    Dr. Kozuch has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

