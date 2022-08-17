Overview

Dr. Peter Kowynia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kowynia works at GYNECOLOGY AND HOLISTIC CARE PC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.