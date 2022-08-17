See All General Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Overview

Dr. Peter Kowynia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Kowynia works at GYNECOLOGY AND HOLISTIC CARE PC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology and Holistic Care PC
    43211 Dalcoma Dr Ste 4, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-8800
  2. 2
    St. John Hospital and Medical Center
    22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-8800
  3. 3
    Health Delivery Inc
    43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-5043
  4. 4
    St John Ortho Trauma Sgy Clnc
    22151 Moross Rd Ste 214, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 343-4867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Constipation
Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Constipation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Peter Kowynia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851301352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

