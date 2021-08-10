Dr. Peter Kouides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kouides, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kouides, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kouides happens to be one of the top Doctors in his field. He is sincere, kind and thoughtful. He is responsive to emails and has kept a close eye on me for the last 26 years. He listens to new ideas; is willing to try different protocols, has an excellent bed side manner and is an experienced Physician. Over the years I've come to know him and his staff and would recommend this group to anyone needing a Hematology specialist. An abundance of kindness and that's something you can never have too much of. He knows the ages and names of my kids. Amazing! RGH Hematology, best care anywhere.
About Dr. Peter Kouides, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
