Overview

Dr. Peter Kouides, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kouides works at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.