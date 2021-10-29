Dr. Peter Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Korn, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Korn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Great Neck Office833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Only one month post-op and truly stunned by the results Dr. Korn was able to achieve on my breast reduction. I’ll always be grateful for him. Couldn’t be happier with my decision to go with him as my surgeon… thanks Dr. Korn!
About Dr. Peter Korn, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korn has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.