Overview

Dr. Peter Koretsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Koretsky works at Peter A Koretsky, MD PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.