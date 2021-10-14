Overview

Dr. Peter Konrad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Konrad works at Vanderbilt Department of Neurosurgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.