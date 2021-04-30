Overview

Dr. Peter Kometiani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Kometiani works at Aultman Cardiovascular Consultants in Canton, OH with other offices in Medina, OH and Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.