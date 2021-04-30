Dr. Peter Kometiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kometiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kometiani, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kometiani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Locations
Aultman Cardiovascular Consultants2600 6th St SW Ste A2-710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Sgmg Medina Cardiovascular Medicine970 E Washington St Ste 2A, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-8707
Sgmg Medina Cardiovascular Medicine4065 Center Rd Ste 220, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 722-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kometiani is Awesome! He takes time to listen to your concerns and always gets back to you if you have something come up and call in. His office girls in Massillon Location are Great! They work with getting you scheduled and also this office follows Covid Protocol.
About Dr. Peter Kometiani, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Case Western Reserve
- Medical University Of Ohio Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kometiani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kometiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kometiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kometiani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kometiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kometiani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kometiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kometiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kometiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.