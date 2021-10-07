Dr. Peter Koltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Koltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Koltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Koltz works at
Locations
Artisan Surgery Center LLC7634 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (567) 408-7356
Erica Demo2000 Regency Ct, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (567) 408-7356
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Koltz quite by accident when I got a nasty infection from a surgical site after being in a nursing home. Dr. Koltz and his team did a phenomenal job at repairing the damage and saving me from having a septic site. He and his team have treated me with the utmost kindness and respect from the time I first encountered them and beyond as I progressed from the procedure. Everyone there is just. . . . awesome! That's all I can say!
About Dr. Peter Koltz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania - Reconstructive Microsurgery
- University of Rochester Medical Center - Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koltz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koltz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koltz works at
Dr. Koltz has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koltz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.