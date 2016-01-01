Overview

Dr. Peter Koenig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Koenig works at Synergy Hem/Onc Medical Assocs Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.