See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Peter Koenig, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Koenig, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Koenig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Koenig works at Synergy Hem/Onc Medical Assocs Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Popkin M.d.
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 345, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 528-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koenig?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Koenig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Koenig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koenig to family and friends

    Dr. Koenig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koenig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Koenig, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Koenig, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316997877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenig works at Synergy Hem/Onc Medical Assocs Inc in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koenig’s profile.

    Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Koenig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.