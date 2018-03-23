Dr. Peter Kobes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kobes, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kobes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Medical Center-Memphis and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Kobes works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 620, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-7511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobes?
Great bedside manner. Made me feel at ease before my procedure.
About Dr. Peter Kobes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447222690
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- University Of Tennessee Medical Center-Memphis
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobes works at
Dr. Kobes has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.