Overview

Dr. Peter Kobes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Medical Center-Memphis and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Kobes works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.