Overview

Dr. Peter Ko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Behavioral Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

