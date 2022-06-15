Overview

Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.



Dr. Knowlton works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.