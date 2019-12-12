Overview

Dr. Peter Knapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Knapp works at Urology of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.