Dr. Peter Knapp, MD

Urology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Knapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Knapp works at Urology of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Indiana LLC
    12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 881-3937
  2. 2
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-2000
  3. 3
    Urology of Indiana L.l.c.
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 813-1660
  4. 4
    Urology of Indiana LLC
    14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 813-1660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Last Thursday did prostrate surgery using the Green Laser. This surgery was easy compared to the several other kinds I've had. Recovery has been great. I would highly recommend Dr. Knapp. Great manner about him and very friendly.
    Michel Oliver — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Knapp, MD

    • Urology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013921709
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich Hosps
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

