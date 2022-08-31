Overview

Dr. Peter Knabel, DO is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Knabel works at Uc Health Physicians Office - Midtown in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.