Dr. Peter Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Klein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Promedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery5700 Monroe St Unit 210, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klein really takes care of me. He has relieved me from pain and embarrassment with my conditions.
About Dr. Peter Klein, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912900036
Education & Certifications
- Presby/parkland Med Center
- St Joseph Mercyhosp
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
