Dr. Peter Klein, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (107)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Klein, MD is a dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. He currently practices at Port Jefferson Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter A Klein MD Faad PC
    6 Medical Dr Ste D, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-7922
  2. 2
    Peter A Klein MD Faad PC
    100 Hospital Rd Ste 116, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-8249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Peter Klein, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1669444147
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 107 ratings
Patient Ratings (107)
5 Star
(91)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
