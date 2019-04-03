Overview

Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Medina Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kinkel works at Kinkel Neurologic Center Llp in Buffalo, NY with other offices in North Tonawanda, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.