Overview

Dr. Peter King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.



Dr. King works at Peter L King DPM in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.