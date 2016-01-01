Dr. Peter King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Peter L. King D.p.m.2245 Garrett Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 623-1599
Peter L. King D.p.m.501 S 54th St Ste 230, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Directions (215) 747-0440
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King speaks Chinese.
