Dr. Peter Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 654-7111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim was informative, professional, and personable. He and his operating team were so concerned with my care and my comfort. Could not imagine a better experience. Thanks Dr Kim and team Great to meet you all and be under your Care.
About Dr. Peter Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174655914
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.