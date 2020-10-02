Overview

Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Kim works at Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.