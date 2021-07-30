Overview

Dr. Peter Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kim works at Irvine Foot & Ankle Care in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.