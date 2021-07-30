Dr. Peter Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kim, DPM
Dr. Peter Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Irvine Foot & Ankle Care4482 Barranca Pkwy Ste 228, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 379-3080
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me for years, helping me with foot fungus and diabetic neuropathy and my miss shaped toes. He is excellent.
About Dr. Peter Kim, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053340687
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
