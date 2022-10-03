Overview

Dr. Peter Killian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Killian works at Treasure Valley Nasal & Sinus Center in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.