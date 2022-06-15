See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Khamvongsa works at Yeh Quesada & St John Mds in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Miami Institute for Women's Health
    The Miami Institute for Women's Health
8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 501, Miami, FL 33176
(305) 282-4241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 15, 2022
    After dealing with health issues for 8+ months and seeing multiple doctors as well as being put on lengthy wait lists, Dr. Khamvongsa saw me the day I contacted his office and offered me support I haven't received anywhere else across Miami.
    Janna — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356385918
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown Univ Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamvongsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khamvongsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khamvongsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khamvongsa works at Yeh Quesada & St John Mds in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khamvongsa’s profile.

    Dr. Khamvongsa has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamvongsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamvongsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamvongsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamvongsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamvongsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

