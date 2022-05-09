Overview

Dr. Peter Kerwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Kerwin works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.