Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD

Hematology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kebbekus works at Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic in Spooner, WI with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic
    1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2019
    I can't say enough about how nice it was to be helped the way I was and continue to be, by Dr Kebbekus and his team. If there is one thing that is so priceless to have during cancer treatment, to me it's feeling truly cared about and taken care of. That was/is never lacking for me with Dr K. Coupled with honest answers to all of my questions and thorough explanations of what was to come and just being available to me and my husband made for a calm journey through cancer treatment. It is truly easy to give this man an excellent rating.
    Duluth, MN — Jun 30, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1245406750
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebbekus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kebbekus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kebbekus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kebbekus has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kebbekus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebbekus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebbekus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kebbekus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kebbekus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

