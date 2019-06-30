Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebbekus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kebbekus works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kebbekus?
I can't say enough about how nice it was to be helped the way I was and continue to be, by Dr Kebbekus and his team. If there is one thing that is so priceless to have during cancer treatment, to me it's feeling truly cared about and taken care of. That was/is never lacking for me with Dr K. Coupled with honest answers to all of my questions and thorough explanations of what was to come and just being available to me and my husband made for a calm journey through cancer treatment. It is truly easy to give this man an excellent rating.
About Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245406750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kebbekus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kebbekus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kebbekus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kebbekus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kebbekus works at
Dr. Kebbekus has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kebbekus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebbekus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebbekus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kebbekus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kebbekus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.