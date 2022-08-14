Dr. Peter Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kaye, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
-
1
Peter Kaye, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-2800Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!!!
About Dr. Peter Kaye, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770757882
Education & Certifications
- Grant Med Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
