Dr. Peter Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
-
2
Metropolitan Gastroenterology DC2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
-
3
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kaufman for over a year and I find he is the most knowledgeable physician in gastroenterology and I have been through 5 (because the first one retired). He is down to earth, does't 'jump the gun' and come up with radical solutions that are not necessarily warranted and open to thinking about alternatives. I am so glad I found him.
About Dr. Peter Kaufman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Baystate Med Center Tufts University
- Roger Williams Genl Hosp-Br
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
