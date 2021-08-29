Dr. Peter Karth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Karth, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Karth, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Locations
Eugene Office1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1927Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Bend Clinic at Bay Eye Clinic3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Springfield Clinic3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927
Edenbower Clinic2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 687-1927
Florence Clinic at Oregon Eye Associates2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter Karth was professional, friendly, and knowledgeable. He was smooth and efficient with intra-ocular Avastin injections. I felt no pain with the injections. I did not have to wait more than a couple of minutes to be seen despite his office using a new EHR, which can be very time-consuming. I was very concerned about my retinal pathology. He was very reassuring and comforting. I recommend Dr. Peter Karth without reservations.
About Dr. Peter Karth, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508181355
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karth works at
Dr. Karth has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.