Overview

Dr. Peter Karth, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.



Dr. Karth works at Oregon Eye Consultants in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR, North Bend, OR, Springfield, OR, Roseburg, OR and Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.