Dr. Peter Karth, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Karth, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Karth works at Oregon Eye Consultants in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR, North Bend, OR, Springfield, OR, Roseburg, OR and Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eugene Office
    1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport
    904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    North Bend Clinic at Bay Eye Clinic
    3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Springfield Clinic
    3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Edenbower Clinic
    2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Florence Clinic at Oregon Eye Associates
    2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2021
    Dr. Peter Karth was professional, friendly, and knowledgeable. He was smooth and efficient with intra-ocular Avastin injections. I felt no pain with the injections. I did not have to wait more than a couple of minutes to be seen despite his office using a new EHR, which can be very time-consuming. I was very concerned about my retinal pathology. He was very reassuring and comforting. I recommend Dr. Peter Karth without reservations.
    About Dr. Peter Karth, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508181355
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Medical Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Karth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karth has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

