Dr. Peter Kansas, MD
Dr. Peter Kansas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Kansas Eye Surgery Associates PC24 Century Hill Dr Ste 1, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 690-2015
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
He retired on September 2020. The BOZOS who "had problems"...can go pound dirt. I have known Peter for DECADES...professionally and personally.
- Ophthalmology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Greek
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kansas speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansas.
