Dr. Peter Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kane, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Thoracic Sgcl Assocs1912 Tradd Ct, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 251-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Dr Kane did an aortic valve replacement and aortic repair on me in December. Everything went well and I feel great. I'm back to doing long rides on my bike and enjoying life like before. Dr. Kane and his staff were all very professional and I would highly recommend him as a surgeon
About Dr. Peter Kane, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447281217
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Aortic Dissection and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.