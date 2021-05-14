Dr. Peter Kan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Kan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Kan works at
Locations
1
Ms Bcm6507200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
2
Texas Gulf Coast Medical System250 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 632-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has taken me so long to leave my review on Doctor Kan because I couldn’t find the perfect words to describe my experience with him. I wanted it to be the best review because he deserves that and much more!! He saved my life!! He removed an AVM from my brain 6 months ago. The surgery lasted 17 hrs, he kept going until he felt that my AVM was completely gone and for that I am forever grateful! He was very professional and showed me and my family how much he cared! My husband said that he would come in every day to check on me and reassure him that everything was going to be fine and to just let me rest. He understood when I told him that I wanted to be home with my babies and I started doing PT at home. I just recently had my last PT session!! Dr. Kan was heaven sent!! I would recommend him to everyone!!!Thank you Dr. Kan!!
About Dr. Peter Kan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1215124805
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo NY
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kan works at
Dr. Kan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.