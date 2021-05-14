See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Peter Kan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Kan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Kan works at Baylor College Of Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ms Bcm650
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4696
  2. 2
    Texas Gulf Coast Medical System
    250 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 632-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2021
    It has taken me so long to leave my review on Doctor Kan because I couldn’t find the perfect words to describe my experience with him. I wanted it to be the best review because he deserves that and much more!! He saved my life!! He removed an AVM from my brain 6 months ago. The surgery lasted 17 hrs, he kept going until he felt that my AVM was completely gone and for that I am forever grateful! He was very professional and showed me and my family how much he cared! My husband said that he would come in every day to check on me and reassure him that everything was going to be fine and to just let me rest. He understood when I told him that I wanted to be home with my babies and I started doing PT at home. I just recently had my last PT session!! Dr. Kan was heaven sent!! I would recommend him to everyone!!!Thank you Dr. Kan!!
    Yesenia Flores — May 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Kan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1215124805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo NY
    Residency
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Kan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

