Dr. Peter Justus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Justus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Justus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Justus works at
Locations
-
1
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justus?
Dr. Justus has been treating my husband who has severe ulcerative colitis. I can't speak highly enough about his attentiveness, skill and insights. He's provided us with a clear treatment plan for a condition that 3 other doctors missed. He is straightforward and takes the time to explain things to both my husband and myself. Some doctors pretend I'm not there even though I'm the caregiver and important. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Justus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528027927
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justus works at
Dr. Justus has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Justus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Justus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.