Dr. Peter Judson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Judson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Kids Station Pediatrics191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
Retina Consultants, P.C.43 Woodland St Fl 4, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 527-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Judson for several years since my first detached retinas in both eyes and received the best care. His clinical staff is very welcoming and know their "stuff". I was just there this morning and had an unexpected laser surgery on my right eye. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Judson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376541011
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
