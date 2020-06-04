Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Avalon Surgical1100 S Jackson Hwy Ste 104, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-4660
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 351-0688MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Very thorough, listens to your concerns.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801008776
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
