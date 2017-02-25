Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Locations
- 1 8901 Golf Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 296-5470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
4 years ago today, I lost my job and was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. I'm not sure why I was blessed with the doctors who took my case, but they all collectively helped me keep things together, Dr. Johnson being one of my favorites. The insurance I had, his practice did not accept, he took my case despite. I'm forever in his debt. I'v been told many times that my reconstructive surgery is top notch. I walk through life today with all of this behind me and owe many thanks to Dr. Johnson!
About Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Children's Memorial Hospital - Plastic Surgery
- Northwestern Memorial
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johnson speaks Polish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
