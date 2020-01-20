Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
BayCare Clinic Gynecologic Oncology1136 Westowne Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (844) 260-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is amazing and top notch in his field. He explained what he needed to do, what the chances were that what I had was cancer and what he would do if what he found was cancerous
About Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306953831
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Chicago Lying In Hosp-U Chicago
- University of Chicago
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
