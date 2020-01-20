Overview

Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.