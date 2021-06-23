Overview

Dr. Peter Jenson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UCSD School of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Jenson works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

