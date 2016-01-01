See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD is a dermatologist in Seattle, WA. Dr. Jenkin completed a residency at McGill University. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Jenkin is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    1730 Minor Ave Ste 1000, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 267-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Burn Injuries
Psoriasis
Dermatitis
Burn Injuries
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Care Credit
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Choice Health
  • Medicare
  • ODS Health Plan
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1922024033
Education & Certifications

  • Fellow Of Royal College Of Physicians Of Canada
  • McGill University
  • McMaster U Med Ctr
  • University of Western Ontario
  • Dermatology
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Patient Satisfaction

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
