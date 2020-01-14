Dr. Hyans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Hyans, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Hyans, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Hyans works at
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8759Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A brilliant plastic surgeon. Nice staff. 3 large facial moles removed only 4 weeks ago. The results are amazing.
About Dr. Peter Hyans, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1528060605
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Med College Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyans works at
Dr. Hyans has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyans speaks Chinese, Italian, Polish and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyans.
