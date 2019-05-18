Dr. Peter Huszar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huszar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Huszar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Huszar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Huszar works at
Locations
Nemours Children Specialty Care1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (407) 650-7715Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter sees Dr. Huszar and he is always friendly and caring. He makes sure we know what is going on. The staff is great to deal with as well.
About Dr. Peter Huszar, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487826038
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
