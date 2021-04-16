See All Ophthalmologists in Williamsville, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Hurley, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Hurley, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Hurley works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of WNY in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Wny Pllc
    5800 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 932-7670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr Hurley is an outstanding doctor. I am completely satisfying and I highly recommend him. He is always very professional, friendly and always explains his procedures. The office is very clean, organized and I never have waited longer than 5 minutes.
    Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Hurley, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770747008
    Education & Certifications

    • Froedtert Hosp-Med Coll Wisc
    • SUNY-Syracuse/Upstate Med Ctr
    • St Joseph Hospital
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • Le Moyne College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurley works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of WNY in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hurley’s profile.

    Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

