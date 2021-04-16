Overview

Dr. Peter Hurley, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Hurley works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of WNY in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.