Dr. Peter Hunt, MD
Dr. Peter Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Associates-ear Nose Throat1724 Hamill Rd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 267-6738
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Second appointment as scheduled to check ear infection after antibiotic treatment. All went well and he even took the time to clean other ear. Will see him again. Was not at all rushed or disappointed. The office staff and nurses are great.
About Dr. Peter Hunt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871513424
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Wound Repair, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
