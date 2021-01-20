Overview

Dr. Peter Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Hunt works at Associates In Ear Nose & Throat in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.